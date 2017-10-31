Nacogdoches' Solid Foundation gala an official Lights on After School event

In Nacogdoches, the Solid Foundation Association continues its support of the national lights on after school initiative.

The National After School Alliance raises awareness for the importance of after-school and summer reading programs.

Organizers of the Lights On After School’s upcoming fundraising gala and silent auction have an important message.

"So many kids get into gangs, unfortunate activities following school and the after school program is designed to help those students stay on track, in school and in terms of their lifestyle in order to be progressive and successful in life,” said John Cannings, the founder of Solid Foundations.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.