Groveton's PD warns residents of low-value counterfeit money

Counterfeit money has taken some store managers in Groveton by surprise, but not only is the fake money startling, it's the amount of cash they are trying to counterfeit.

Fake low-value bills like $5 or $10 are now showing up for the first time in some East Texas cash registers.

On Sunday, October 29, 2017, the store manager of the local B and B in Groveton informed Chief John Raiford that they received a counterfeit $10 bill at the gas pump.

“Someone had bought five dollars’ worth of gas paid with a ten and then got five in change and then they left," Raiford said.

Raiford was shocked when he got the word because low-value counterfeit money is rare. In fact, he said he hasn’t dealt with this issue before.

“This is the first that we have seen it here. Typically your counterfeits are 100- and 50-dollar bills, but to see a 5 or 10 counterfeit is kind of odd," Raiford said.

Once he was aware of this, he knew he had to warn all of Groveton.

“I made a Facebook post to see if anyone else has had this problem, and maybe they had some leads on who might be doing it. Another reason is to make the public aware, as you know Facebook is one of the biggest ways to get information out and it get out there fast," Raiford said.

And that’s exactly what it did. The store manager of Dollar General told him they received a counterfeit $10 bill last week.

Raiford said a way to tell when you have counterfeit money is to feel its texture.

“Counterfeit money has a different feel. It doesn’t even feel real it feels like a kid's play money, so if you feel a bill that doesn’t feel right take it to the bank," Raiford said.

As of now, Raiford is sending the money to the U.S. Secret Service and wants everyone in Groveton to be aware of counterfeits.

