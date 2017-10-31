Lufkin Softball has fun on Halloween

The Lufkin Softball team found a way to have fun on Halloween despite having an early morning workout.

On the team's twitter page, multiple videos and pictures were posted of the team in costumes while doing their workout.

Everything from a taco, to Pedro and Napoleon Dynamite, Darth Vader, Dogs and Jessie from Disney's Toy Story were featured in the workout.

The videos and pictures can be seen here.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.