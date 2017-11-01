TDCJ seeking public's help in finding sex offender with ties to Lufkin, Nacogdoches

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole Division is seeking the public's help in finding a registered sex offender who now considered a fugitive because he failed to comply with the rules of his community supervision.

According to the bulletin put out by the TDCJ Parole Division, Troy James Allison, 64, has "history of violent tendencies." He has a previous conviction for aggravated sexual assault, and he is considered a "high" risk offender.

Jason Clark, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said that Allison was convicted of aggravated rape in Harris County and sentenced to 75 years in a TDCJ prison on March 27, 1978. He was released on mandatory supervision on July 23, 2003. The Texas Department of Public Safety Sex Offender Registry's entry states that the victim in that case was 22 years at the time that Allison sexually assaulted her.

Allison is 6 feet tall, and he weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Previously, Allison has lived in Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and Beaumont.

"If you have any information about this fugitive, please contact your local law enforcement officer," the bulletin stated. "You may also contact the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Absconder Tip Line at 1-866-680-6667. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.