3 Lufkin Panthers sign with college baseball teams

Despite the weather being gloomy outside, it was all smiles inside the athletic offices at Lufkin High School on Wednesday morning when three Lufkin Panthers signed national letters of intent.

Pitcher Tanner Green signed his official commitment to the University of Houston. Outfielder Jonathan Dewberry and pitcher Dilon McDuffie signed their commitments both to Grayson College.

"It was special," Head Coach John Cobb said. "They have been together their entire life and played together their entire life, so to have that moment it was awesome."

Tanner Green will be joining his former teammate Trey Cumbie down in Houston along with Hudson's Kyle Lovelace.

"I think it will be great," Green said. "I already know them so I think they will introduce me to the area. I think it will be fun."

Tanner should be able to fit in with so many East Texans down in Houston.

"I hope I can just be a leader and get into the program and fit in with them," Green said. "I think playing with Trey and Kyle will be good. They already know the area, and they can show me around and help me it."

Cobb said he would not be surprised to see more East Texans on the Cougars' squad in the coming years.

"I think Coach Todd Whitting down there in Houston has figured out that East Texas has a lot of untapped potential," Cobb said. "He has figured that out and driven straight up 59 and taken advantage of it."

Last season, Dewberry brought home First-Team centerfield honors for district 12-6A. He also brought home first-team honors for the greater Houston area.

"I picked a junior college because it gives me time to play, get stronger, and develop my game," Dewberry said.

"He was our team MVP last year," Cobb said. "He is a phenominal player. He can do everything on the field. Grayson is getting a steal in him."

While known for his pitching, McDuffie picked up 2nd Team All-District for 12-6A last year for his play at third base.

"I picked them for the atmosphere and their success rate for getting players to Division I or the professional level," McDuffie said. "This is a dream come true. It is what we have been wishing for since we were 5 years-old. It is great I get to do it with Jonathan."

Today was just the beginning of the early signing period for baseball. Cobb said a few more players could still sign before the end of the school year.

