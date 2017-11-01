Lufkin PD: Man who crashed into parked vehicles at body shop was high on PCP

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 45-year-man Tuesday after he fled the scene of a wreck in which he rear-ended a vehicle and later crashed into parked vehicles outside A&B Body Shop on North Raguet Street.

On his way to the hospital, the suspect told a Lufkin PD officer that he had smoked PCP before he got into his SUV and started driving.

McTavish Raymond, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony accident involving injury charge, a Class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge, and a Class C misdemeanor public intoxication charge. His collective bail amount has been set at $2,000 for the two misdemeanor charges. No bail has been set for the felony charge.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Raymond was westbound on Abney Avenue in a Chevrolet Suburban when he rear-ended a vehicle driven by Shannon Moore, 48, of Lufkin. He fled the scene of the crash and headed outbound on North Raguet Street.

At that point, Raymond allegedly veered off the road and crashed into two vehicles parked outside A& Body Shop, causing severe damage to both vehicles. A third vehicle in the parking lot was also damaged in the crash.

"Officers helped Raymond climb out of his Chevy Suburban through one of the windows due to the doors being wedged shut from the crash," Pebsworth said. "They asked him multiple times if he had any medical conditions and he repeatedly said 'No, I'm good.' He had poor balance, slurred speech, and smelled heavily of chemicals consistent with PCP intoxication. He refused medical treatment."

Moore, who was complaining of neck pain, was taken to CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Hospital.

Pebsworth said a witness told Lufkin PD officers that Raymond was traveling at least 70 mph in the 50-mph zone just before the second crash.

"While on the way to the hospital for a voluntary blood draw, Raymond asked the officer if he killed anyone when he wrecked into them," Pebsworth said. "He then became very emotional and said he had smoked PCP before he drove because he was stressed out about his family's situation."

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.