Jury sentences Nacogdoches man who used baseball bat to beat, rob victim to life

With hours of a jury's decision to find a 50-year-old Nacogdoches guilty of beating another man with a baseball bat and robbing him on May 2, 2016, they sentenced him to life in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

The jury trial for Vincent Lee Latham is being held in Judge Campbell Cox’s 145th Judicial District Courtroom. Now that the jury has found Latham guilty of first-degree aggravated robbery, they will now set his sentence.

Back in June, a mistrial was declared in Latham’s previous trial after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision about Latham’s guilt or innocence.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Nacogdoches PD officer responded to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard on May 2 in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery.

The alleged victim told the NPD officer that he had been riding his bike to work when he was jumped by two people who began to beat him on the head and hands with a baseball bat.

During the assault, one of the suspects took the alleged victim’s wallet and cell phone from his pockets.

The affidavit stated that the alleged victim suffered cuts to his head and several broken bones in his hands and wrist.

The victim told the officer that he had heard from an acquaintance that Latham was talking about robbing him and that he had reported that to the police.

During the investigation, the NPD detective that took over the case learned that the stolen debit card had been used at several locations in Nacogdoches. The suspect who was using the debit card was identified and arrested, the affidavit stated.

The man told police that he was using the debit card for a man he only knew as “School.” He also told the police that he and School walked together to the locations where he used the debit card and made purchase for himself and School.

Later, the NPD detective learned that School is an aliased used by Latham, and he got an arrest warrant for the suspect.

