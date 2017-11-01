Negotiations underway to possibly reopen Crockett hospital's doors

Negotiations are underway for a Crockett hospital to open its doors once again.

This summer, the previous operator, Little River Healthcare, suddenly ended its affiliation with the Houston County Hospital District.

On Wednesday, the president and hospital district board member Deborah Blackwell said they are in early negotiations with Crockett Healthcare Partnership, based out of Austin.

"Crockett Healthcare Partnership is very excited about increasing services as the utilization demands," Blackwell said. "So what it's going to take, it's going to take community support, its going to be having people coming and using our health care providers and use our hospital and all of our services."

During the summer, at least 170 jobs were lost, now potentially 50 jobs or more could be brought back.

Next week, voters will get to decide during elections to lift the 15-cent cap on the Houston County Hospital district tax.

