Shared Blessings, Nacogdoches discourages abuse of charity services

Shared Blessings application process for recipients has begun. Organizations, businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate in an effort to avoid misuse of charities. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Marilyn McFarland holds up a copy of the Bishop's message. It led to a decision to retire a church charity and join Shared Blessings. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Saprina Lathan fills out an application to shop at Shared Blessings, a collaborative charity overseen by Love In the Name of Christ. (Source: KTRE Staff)

In Nacogdoches, Love in the Name of Christ is inviting additional participation in its Shared Blessings event.

Recipient application started Wednesday.

However, the clearinghouse wants to combat what's commonly referred to as, “double dipping.”

Saprina Lathan applies for next month's Shared Blessings. It's a way to select Christmas presents for her three children.

"They're grateful for the gifts they do get from shared blessings,” Lathan said.

The single, disabled mom will accept her fair share.

Unlike what was happening when charities, such as Empty Stocking Fund and Toys for Toys, worked independently. Some recipients abused the charitable giving, said Love In the Name of Christ Director Patti Goodrum.

"Double dipping, if you will, or having their own little sales after Christmas,” Goodrum said.

"Everybody's got to have an equal share,” Lathan said. “You just can't go hopping, hopping, hopping, keep going hopping to different agencies."

Parishioner Marilyn McFarland said Sacred Heart Catholic Church has retired its Children's Outreach Program to follow the bishop's message.

"Let's bring the community together,” McFarland said.

The church joins Shared Blessings this year.

"That's the message that sacred heart wants to do is work in the community, work with all the churches, work with all the people and we can reach more and do more,” McFarland said.

The message leads to volunteerism as seen here by a church group preparing Love In the Name of Christ's newsletter. In it organizations, businesses and individuals are encouraged to join shared blessings so many are helped, instead of a few.

Last year's Shared Blessings served close to 700 children. This year's event is December 13.

Applications can be picked up and dropped off at the Love In the name of Christ office on Ruby street in Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.