Angelina County creates local provider participation fund

In Angelina County, additional health care funding will soon be available.

Federal funding supported by multiple state and local officials have made it possible for hospital's like CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial to receive aid. The compensation for some of the hospital's charity care will now be covered by new access to federal funding.

It’s called a LPPF, which is short for Local Provider Participation Fund, and that’s how CHI will receive funding to help cover uncompensated charity care.

CHI believes in turning no patient away, in estimating more than $20 million spent on local charity care, but with the LPPF they expect to recover some percentage of that cost.

“This creates match money that draws up and allows federal funds to come down to those hospitals and help offset some of those costs and improve the quality care to uncompensated care residents," said Tim Ottinger.

These funds were made possible by support from State Senator Robert Nichols, State Representative Trent Ashby, and Angelina County Judge Wes Suiter. Today they were awarded for their efforts.

Senator Robert Nichols said teamwork made the assistance possible.

“Trent Ashby and I worked on legislation together to get the reimbursement rates up for the hospital and the county, so we were successful with that and the Commissioner’s Court was a very important piece of this," Nichols said.

Funding will help recover some costs, and expand health care in the future.

“The funding that we potentially get for this will allow us to support what we’re already doing, but allow us to do more with it and hopefully provide more access to health care in our community," said Sean Barnett.



CHI officials said the hospital should start seeing the funding in early part of 2018.

