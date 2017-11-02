Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 11/02/17

Mom’s Diner at 420 W. Frank: 13 demerits for gloves not used when handling ready-to-eat food, single-service items not kept separate from foreign items, raw foods stored above ready-to-eat foods, personal items not kept in designated area, fan above battering station needed to be cleaned, wiping cloths not stored clean and dry or in sanitizer solution, and cold hold at wrong temperature.

Cheddar’s at 3801 S. Medford: 4 demerits for scoops stored improperly and stacked pans didn’t have protective coverings or lids.

Logan’s at 4201 S. Medford: 3 demerits for improper thawing, personal items not stored separately from food prep area, and dish ware dried on absorbent surface in bar area.

Marco’s Pizza at 2950 S. John Redditt: 0 demerits.

Taco Casa at 1517 South First: 0 demerits.

TJ’s Pizza at 1005 E. Denman: 0 demerits.

Bodacious BBQ at 2207 W. Frank: 0 demerits.