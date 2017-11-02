Bailey, an active puppy, is looking for a forever home

This week's Best Furry Friend is no longer a baby anymore, but she's definitely has room to grow.

"It doesn't take long for her to warm up to you," said Christina Carter, the interim executive director at the Winnie Berry Humane Society.

Bailey, a 7-month-old puppy, came into the animal shelter just three weeks ago.



"Her previous owner had a lifestyle change, couldn't afford her anymore, brought her up here, she's the perfect age to go home," Carter said.

Bailey is up to date on her shots, spayed, and micro-chipped, and she has tested heart worm negative.

"After being here for a month, lifestyle change, schedule change, everything, she has not changed one bit," Carter said. "So that right there tells me that her personality is going to stand out a lot."



Carter said the puppy has been around goats, chickens, cats, and other children.



Ultimately, Carter said Bailey is simply wanting attention, love and care, and of course an active lifestyle.



"She was in a home where she was inside and outside," Carter said. "It might take her some adjusting to get use to it, but she is very loyal. She stays right with you."

