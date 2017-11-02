Lufkin student's campaign helps donate 4000 lbs of pet supplies to Humane Society

Last Wednesday, East Texas News told you about Yamileth Ramirez, a fifth grader with the determination to encourage her school to donate pet supplies to a local animal shelter.

On Thursday, Ramirez and staff members from Anderson Elementary donated 4,000 pounds of donations to the Winnie Berry Humane Society.

Upon arrival, the Winnie Berry employees greeted Ramirez with a certificate and gift for her work.

Christina Carter said the donations came right when they needed it most.

“There's no word to describe how much we needed this right now. This whole area in our storage needed dog food and was completely empty. We only had several bags and with thirty plus dogs that will maybe last you four or five days," Carter said.

Ramirez says after this campaign, she's realized she wants to be a veterinarian and continue to help animals.

