Houston Astros' win brings out the super fans in Lufkin

You might recognize Bud Maddux as the man that coached the Thundering Thirteen Little League players on to win the US championship, this last summer. However, on Thursday, Maddux is celebrating the world series champions, the Houston Astros.

"When they had to, they stopped them, and the bull pen came in. It was good," Maddux said.

And, Maddux is far from a bandwagon fan.

"I've been watching them and listening to them since 1962, when they first started playing in as the Colt 45s," Maddux said.

He remembered watching Nolan Ryan warm up for a game in the 80s, but, this year's team is impressing him in a different way.

"They love the game, and they love each other," Maddux said. "And, they're out there playing for each other and the town. They've really come together when that, the flooding and all that went on down there."

Back in September, Maddox and the Thundering 13 were able to meet a few of the Astros, during a game. Maddux said witnessing both teams victories has been a joy.

"A lot of the same things that was happening in there was happening in ours," said Maddux. "Of course, just a different level, but it's still baseball."

Across town, another longtime, Astros fan, Norman Harper, was celebrating the win with a new shirt.

"And, when one's not doing well they all back the other ones that are doing well," Harper said. "And, I just think they're a complete team, and I think they're going to be strong for years to come."

Melva Vanschoubroek, another fan, said she has been with the Astros, even when the Astros lost the Word Series in 2005.

"Oh, of course, I'm Texas born and Texas proud," said Vanschoubroek. "I followed the Astros when they went to the World Series in 2005. That one wasn't as successful, but we rooted them on."

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.