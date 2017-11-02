Dunbar's cafeteria staff earns Golden Spatula Award for hard work in the lunchroom

On Wednesday, Dunbar’s cafeteria staff was presented the Golden Spatula Award for their willingness to go above and beyond in the lunchroom.

The personal relationship they have with the students is one of the things the cafeteria staff at Dunbar Primary School believes keeps the kid’s behavior in order. Marquita Jenkins suggested the “Top Tiger Award."

“At the end of the week, the ladies choose a person and that kid gets to tell that employee that chose them which costume they want. We greet them in the class room in costume and give them a reward for their good behavior throughout the week”, said Jenkins

The Nutrition Service Department saw comments over the staff’s effort in making lunch time fun, so they were selected as the first Lufkin school to receive the Golden Spatula Award.

“They gave us a little cup, and it was basically based on comments and suggestions that the principals and teachers or anyone that came in contact with us had about our character and activity in the cafeteria, so out of the district we got most of the comments," Jenkins said.

Even with all the recognition, the cafeteria staff said seeing the kids smile makes them come to work every morning.

“The reaction of them to see us, they’re always so happy and when you’re enjoying what you’re doing, it doesn’t feel like you’re working," Jenkins sid.

The ladies are able to make their job fun for them and the students, but Jackson said daily preparation for lunch is hard work.

Jenkins said, “We prepare for 300 students. We come in and have it divided out with the person that does the meats, the person that does the vegetables, and whatever. We just basically work together to prepare for those 300 students."

As of now the team wants to keep up the good work so they can keep the Golden Spatula Award in their lunchroom.

Each month, a new school will be eligible to receive the golden spatula.

