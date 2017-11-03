Neches Pines, Woodland Hills Golf Courses to join under one management

Two East Texas golf courses will soon be under one management group.

Woodland Hills Golf Club in Nacogdoches and Neches Pines Golf Course in Diboll will both be managed by Woodland Hills Owner Doug Datin. Datin will be leasing Neches Pines from the City of Diboll who had previously managed the golf course.

“I approached them,” Datin said. “I heard they were looking for options. I have been in the golf business since I was 10 years-old and I have always wanted to have two courses.”

According to Datin, the lease with the City of Diboll is for five years with an option to add another five years if everything still runs smoothly.

“[Diboll] has put a lot of money into the course over the past few years,” Datin said. “They are just looking for the right person to maintain the grass and improve the quality on the course.”

Datin has a degree in turf grass management from Oklahoma State University. Datin said both courses have the same 419 Bermuda grass on the fairways. He said the greens at both courses are Bermuda as well but they are different strains.

Neches Pines will remain a public course, but Datin said there will be a dual-membership option for people wanting to be able to play both courses for a fixed price. The transition in management will begin on January 1, 2018.

