SFA professor returns to 'Jeopardy!' for Tournament of Champions

A “Jeopardy!” champion from Nacogdoches will once again appear on the popular network game show.

Seth Wilson, a professor at Stephen F. Austin State University, was invited to join 15 champions from the past two seasons for the Tournament of Champions.

East Texas News followed Wilson's progress last year.

It's been a busy year for “Jeopardy!” champion Wilson since he won 12 “Jeopardy!” games for a total of $265,002.

"I got engaged over the summer,” Wilson said. “I spent six weeks studying abroad at Oxford University in the UK. Finished two-thirds of my dissertation project."

With all that going on, the theater and English professor took a two-day break in September to compete in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions.

"I had a really good time,” Wilson said. “It's really fun to tape the episode.

That's all he can reveal. Viewers must watch for results beginning on Monday, Nov. 6.

A theatrical stage. A “Jeopardy!” television stage. Neither seem to frazzle the nerves of Wilson, but what does get to him is the pressure he puts on himself.

"Now that I know that I can play the game well, I kind of put a lot of pressure on myself to try to live up to that level of play,” Wilson said.

“Jeopardy!” top champion, Austin Rogers, a bartender from New York City, has a quirky approach. His wacky sense of humor while winning $411,000 has generated widespread publicity.

"He knows a ton of stuff,’ Wilson said. He is as big of a character in real life as he seems to be on the show."

Wilson knows the “Jeopardy!” champion tournament outcome. The top stakes “Jeopardy!” question is, will he be able to keep the secret from all who want to know?

“Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions begins Monday, November 6. Wilson's appearance is Thursday.

The two-week event, concludes with a two-day final airing November 16 and 17. The top winner receives $250,000.

