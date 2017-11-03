East Texans react to possible amendments to Texas Constitution

In Lufkin, many Veterans are disappointed that this year’s "Pineywoods Veterans Day Parade" has been canceled.More >>
In Lufkin, many Veterans are disappointed that this year’s "Pineywoods Veterans Day Parade" has been canceled.More >>
Early voting on the 2017 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution finished up Friday, but, the actual election day isn't until November 7.More >>
Early voting on the 2017 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution finished up Friday, but, the actual election day isn't until November 7.More >>
A “Jeopardy!” champion from Nacogdoches will once again appear on the popular network game show.More >>
A “Jeopardy!” champion from Nacogdoches will once again appear on the popular network game show.More >>
After saying he had seen his daughter for the last time, a Kirbyville man told 911 he had set fire to a downtown building, according to the police chief.More >>
After saying he had seen his daughter for the last time, a Kirbyville man told 911 he had set fire to a downtown building, according to the police chief.More >>
Two East Texas golf courses will soon be under one management group.More >>
Two East Texas golf courses will soon be under one management group.More >>