East Texans react to possible amendments to Texas Constitution

Early voting on the 2017 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution finished up Friday, but, the actual election day isn't until November 7.

Texas Representative Travis Clardy used his civil right and stopped in for early voting. According to Clardy, who helped pass these propositions, Texans should come out to the polls to have their opinions heard.

"It's a good group of constitutional amendments, but the main thing is we need people to get out and vote," said Clardy. "It's there duty, it's their privilege, it's their responsibility, that we all have as citizens.">

For Angelina County Sheriff, Greg Sanches, proposition 6 interested him by providing a tax exemption for the spouses of first responders, who die while serving.

"Because that's just a tragic time," said Sanches. "And, it's a time when, especially if you have kids, and, it really puts that spouse in a financial situation that's going to be difficult for a while."

Sanches said that this amendment would continue to honor the job that first responders perform.

"What we're doing out here as first responders is an honorable job, first of all, you're out here serving the public," said Sanches. "And, then to see someone, that's putting their life on the line everyday and then they lose their life."

The first proposition would allow disabled veterans and their spouses an exemption on the market value of their residence. Chelsea Bostic, Lufkin VFW quarter master said she personally supports this amendment.

"As veterans, you know, we always like to hear better things to happen for veterans, so this is actually really good news," said Bostic. "It's going to affect me as well since I'm a spouse of a veteran. So, it's always good to hear that there's a little something extra to help veterans.">

If passed, they will go into effect in the following year.

