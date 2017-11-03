Pack handles Conroe; Rusk keeps district hopes alive with win over Diboll

It was a busy night of football in the Pineywoods.

Lufkin traveled to Conroe for their final regular season home game of the season. Over the past two weeks the Panthers gave up 14 points. In the game against the Tigers, the Pack's defense surrendered 14 points to Conroe in the first half. The final score would be 49-28.

Lufkin would pull away by the end of the game. Quarterback Kewone Thomas would end the night with 270 yards passing and three touchdowns. Malik Jackson would leave the game early but Sophomore Jaylon Polk would fill the void for the Panthers. Polk had 7 catches for 130 yards Lufkin's defense would force two turnovers on the game. Lufkin had 509 yards of total offense. Lufkin is now 4-1 in district and 7-2 on the year. With the win, the Panthers secured a home game in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. With a Longview win and a John Tyler loss, the Pack will play the Rockwall Heath Hawks. It is not known yet if the game will be Friday or Saturday. Luffkin will host Montgomery in the final week of the season.

In Rusk, Diboll was hoping to keep alive in a tight district race in 8-4A DII. Diboll would need a win over Rusk to keep tied with Jasper in the district race. Diboll and Rusk would trade scores all night but two early turnovers would doom the Lumberjacks as they fell to Rusk 40-35. Diboll will need to beat Jasper next week to claim a share of the district title. Rusk has a bye on the final week, so the Eagles will be watching the game closely while they prepare for the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Nacogdoches' playoff hopes ended tonight with a loss to Ennis 49-21. Next week the Dragons travel to Jacksonville to end their season.

