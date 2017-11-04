Lufkin Police reveal identity of dollar store robbery victim

The Lufkin Police Department released the identity of the victim, who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery of a Dollar General, Friday night.

According to law enforcement, Darrence Kindle, 31, of Lufkin was the man murdered during the robbery.

The investigation revealed that Kindle had just gotten off work at Georgia Pacific and went to Dollar General at 1401 Kurth Drive, to buy cigarettes.

At the time of the suspects entry into the store, Kindle was standing at the check out, at approximately 9:48 p.m. The suspect entered waving a handgun and demanding money.

Law enforcement state that surveillance video, which will not be released due to it's graphic nature, showed that the suspect walked behind Kindle. At this point, Kindle glanced over his shoulder to look at the suspect, looked over again, and was then shot by the suspect at close range.

LPD said that this happened within 4 seconds of the suspect entering the store.

The video goes on to show the suspect continuing to demand money, followed by him placing a shopping cart at the entrance, to keep the automatic doors from shutting.

The video also shows the suspect rummaging through Kindle's pockets, before fleeing the store on foot into a wooded area, toward Loop 287. It is unknown if the suspect took anything from Kindle. He did not get any money from the store.

When officers arrived, Kindle had a weak pulse and was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Lufkin. Shortly after arriving, he was pronounced dead.

"Any one of us could have been the person standing at that register when this all went down," Lufkin Police Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth said. "Unfortunately for Mr. Kindle and his loved ones, he was that person. Our hearts go out to them in this time of grief."

Officers spent hours searching for the suspect but were unsuccessful in locating him.

The suspect is described as a young, slender, light-complected black male, roughly 5'10, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, light-colored basketball shorts, red shoes and a neon green Halloween mask.

"Anyone with information is asked to call us at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous," Pebsworth said. "This person needs to be brought to justice for the safety of our community and to give Mr. Kindle's family closure."

