Lufkin TWC joining statewide hiring event for veterans and spouses

The Texas Workforce Commission will host its sixth annual statewide Hiring Red, White & You! job fair on Thursday.

The agency is partnering with 28 Workforce Solutions partners, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott, for a job fair connecting Texas veterans and their spouses with Texas employers.



The agency said more than 16,000 veterans and 2,000 employers attended statewide job fairs in 2016. In its first five years, more than 58,000 veterans with over 8,400 employers have made connections.



It is estimated that there are 927,000 veterans in Texas who are eligible for work. By holding the job fairs across the state, Texas employers can more easily connect to this highly qualified group of servicemen and -women across the state.

The event is from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall located off of Ford Chapel Road.

For more details contact redwhiteandyou@twc.state.tx.us.

