Lufkin TWC joining statewide hiring event for veterans and spouses

The family of Lufkin man is grieving the loss of one of their own on Monday.More >>
The family of Lufkin man is grieving the loss of one of their own on Monday.More >>
Pastor Wilke, Pastor of Carpenter’s Way, is describing the shooting that took place in Sutherland Springs every pastor's nightmare. “You get into ministry to support people to encourage people to equip them and build them up with their relationship with the Lord. You know security has become something in recent years that most pastors deal with intentionally and when something like that happens it’s un-nerving”, said Pastor Wilke. At Carpenter’s W...More >>
Pastor Wilke, Pastor of Carpenter’s Way, is describing the shooting that took place in Sutherland Springs every pastor's nightmare. “You get into ministry to support people to encourage people to equip them and build them up with their relationship with the Lord. You know security has become something in recent years that most pastors deal with intentionally and when something like that happens it’s un-nerving”, said Pastor Wilke. At Carpenter’s W...More >>
The Texas Workforce Commission will host its sixth annual statewide Hiring Red, White & You! job fair on Thursday.More >>
The Texas Workforce Commission will host its sixth annual statewide Hiring Red, White & You! job fair on Thursday.More >>
A Cleveland man caught having sex with an underage girl in a church parking lot has avoided going to prison after taking a plea deal.More >>
A Cleveland man caught having sex with an underage girl in a church parking lot has avoided going to prison after taking a plea deal.More >>
Experts in faith and trauma know that the Sutherland Springs shooting weighs heavy on the minds of many.
a SFA social work professor, Dr. Jose Carbajal speaks on how to cope with those emotions.
Experts in faith and trauma know that the Sutherland Springs shooting weighs heavy on the minds of many.
a SFA social work professor, Dr. Jose Carbajal speaks on how to cope with those emotions.