Man accidentally shoots self during Polk County hunting trip

From the Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, TX - On November 05, 2017, approximately 6:00 PM, Polk County deputies along with the Texas Game Wardens responded to a hunting accident off County Line Rd. in northern Polk County.

Kenneth Davis 21 years old of Magnolia, TX. was alone on his ATV hunting. Davis was carrying a 40 caliber pistol on his person when he accidentally discharged two rounds from the firearm causing one round to strike him in his right leg.

Hunting partners after not hearing from Davis beginning searching for him. Davis was found passed out on his ATV, due to the loss of blood from his injury.

Davis was life flighted to Conroe Regional Medical Center where he was treated for fir injury and at this time is listed in stable condition.

Sheriff Kenneth Hammack cannot express enough the importance of firearm safety in hunting accidents like this one. Sheriff Hammack suggest that if you are hunting alone to first notify family members or other hunting friends of the location you will be hunter and the time you are expect to return.