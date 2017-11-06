SFA faith & trauma researcher wants to ease fear about church shootings

Carbajal says fear is a bottled-up emotion that's best to be shared so recovery can begin.



We went to bed hearing the news. We woke up with it this morning.

"Police say a gunman turned a Sunday service into a massacre, killing or injuring nearly every person inside a small church," is a lead to one news report.

"Nerve wracking" is how SFA Social Work professor, Dr. Jose Carbajal describes it. He's the husband of a Baptist associate pastor.



Carbajal's own pastor stated, "There's a lot of fear in my congregation." Fear is the exact emotion people tend to bottle up says the crisis intervention specialist.



"But running away from it is insolvent. It keeps it and builds it up and makes it worse," says the crisis intervention specialist.

The holder of Masters in both Theological Studies and Social Work suggests congregations and communities talk about what's bothering them. The sooner, the better.

Discussing points include, "If something happens to this congregation, what is our plan to deal with that effectively," said Carbajal. "People feel safer in that sense that we have something. Whether it is to have a security guard, [or other] protective mechanisms somebody might design. If you have something to communicate to a congregation, I think, the individual will feel safer."

The Army veteran believes there will be individuals who hesitate going to church due to fear. The faith and trauma researcher wants social workers to share coping skills, so fear can be replaced with reassurance.

Carbajal has provided therapy to military members and their families. He's waiting patiently for details of the suspect, a man court-martialed from the air force for two counts of assault on his spouse and child.