Family says victim in Dollar General store shooting 'brought the joy out of you'

The family of a Lufkin man is grieving the loss of one of their own.

Darrence Kindle, 31, was killed following an attempted robbery in the Dollar General store, off of north Lufkin on Friday night.

Lufkin police said Kindle was a regular of the store living nearby. His relatives said he had a peaceful soul and loved his family.

“He was just a laid back, loveable, loving child,” said Johnny House, mother to Kindle.

Family members describe Kindle’s personality as warm and caring, while they reminisce and cherish his memories as they share his life on Monday.

“Everything had to be positive. He was all about uplifting people,” said Crystal Kindle, his sister. “He was all about enjoying life. He was happy. He was loved.”

Johnny said she learned the news Saturday morning and is now mourning the loss.

“Nothing prepares you for that,” House said. “We gathered and we sat and we cried and then we started to talk about him. There was laughter because he made you laugh. He brought the joy out of you.”

Crystal said Kindle’s nieces and nephews have lost a dear uncle.

“My brother has been at the birth of both of my children,” Crystal Kindle said. “My oldest son got to have him for 10 years, amazing 10 years, and my youngest won't get to experience.”

Kindle worked as a computer service technician for Ancestry.com. He lived just blocks from the Dollar General and had made a stop just before 10 o'clock before returning back home.

“I’m going to use the word simple, because the loss of life is not simple, but he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, but that doesn’t make it right,” John House, Kindle's father said. “That could happen to any of us out there. It just happened to be this time.”

Even though the circumstances are challenging for Kindle's family, they hope to raise awareness to make the community safer.

“They're really trying to build us up and make us a better community, but the community has to step forward,” Johnny House said. “We've got to step up and do our part.”

The suspect is described as a young, slender, light-complexion black male, roughly 5'10, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, light-colored basketball shorts, red shoes and a neon green Halloween mask.

"Anyone with information is asked to call us at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous," said Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin Police Public Relations Specialist. "This person needs to be brought to justice for the safety of our community and to give Mr. Kindle's family closure."

Lufkin police have not arrested a suspect, and are asking the public to come forward with any information. If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the Lufkin Police Department or Crimestoppers.

