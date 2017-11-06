Despite loss to Rusk, Diboll can still claim piece of district title

The Diboll locker room was not a happy place to be Friday night after the Lumberjacks lost 40-35 to the Rusk Eagles.

The loss ended the chances for the school to have a chance at winning the 8-4A District title on Friday night against Jasper. Now the team must win if they want to be in a three way tie for the title.

"It was disappointing," Head Coach Blake Morrison said. "It hurt. We came off the off week and knew we were going to have some rust on us but I did't know it was going to last the whole [first] half."

The players did not say much because they all knew how each of their teammates felt.

"We were kind of disapointed in ourselves," Senior quarterback Nathan Garcia said. "We knew we could play better than that."

The team gave up several key turnovers that Rusk capitalized on and it put them in a hole.

"We were heartbroken," defensive end Noah Goins said. "We put in the work last week and it came down to the last possible seconds and we couldn't pull it out."

The team left on the buses back to Diboll knowing what they let slip through their hands.

"There were a lot of heads down knowing we had that game," outside linebacker Lucio Monrroy said. "They just got the best of us."

The Lumberjacks can get redemption this coming Friday when they host Jasper who is undefeated in district play. The thoughts of the Rusk game are fading and all attention is being put on the Bulldogs.

"I don't go into a game thinking we are going to lose," Goins said. "We put in the work and we have the will. We want to prove what we are about."

Jasper may be the favorite on paper but the team is at home and they still have something to play for.

"The season is not over," Morrison said. "We get to play another one. We get to play here in front of our home crowd. If you can't get excited about this game then something is wrong."

The team is coming out with more intensity and a faster paced practice. They are leaving everything on the field this week.

"We are going to have a different energy coming ingo this game," Monrroy said."

The goal is in sight and the boys are ready to play.

"We got to go out and work harder, harder and harder," Garcia said. "The district title is in sight. We just have to go out and grab it."