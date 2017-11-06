Lufkin Panthers waiting to see who and when they play in first round

For the first time since 2008, Abe Martin will host a Lufkin Panther playoff game.
The UIL allows for the better ranked team in the Bi-district round to host the playoff game at their home stadium. Lufkin is the better of the two teams representing 12-6A in the Division II playoffs. Lufkin knows they will play either John Tyler or Rockwall Heath. Coach Todd Quick broke down the scenarios the team is looking at as they prepare for a playoff run.
Opponent Scenarios:
The second scenario would be a rematch of the week 3 game between the Panthers and the Lions. Depending on who Lufkin plays could also change when the game is played.
Date scenarios:
