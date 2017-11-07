Crockett ISD in process to purchase old State School

Former county attorney and Nacogdoches historian Bryan Holt Davis Jr. passed away Tuesday at the age of 82.More >>
Following Hurricane Harvey Governor Abbott appointed Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp to oversee recovery efforts across the state.More >>
The Texas Workforce Commission will host its sixth annual statewide Hiring Red, White & You! job fair on Thursday.More >>
The Crockett City Council voted Monday to allow Crockett ISD to buy the property and building, where the Crockett State School once operated out of.More >>
Lufkin's Marine Corps Reserve kicked off their annual 'Toys for Tots' campaign Tuesday.More >>
