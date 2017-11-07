Angelina County Deputies arrest man charged with sexually abusing two children

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man accused of having sexual relations with two girls, under the age of 14.

According to Angelina County Sheriff's Office, Marco Antonio Gonzalez, 39, has been arrested on first degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault with a child.

Law enforcement were brought in to speak with the victims, after both had gone to their school counselor with information of a sexual assault.

In the interview, both victims stated that Gonzalez had sexually abused them over the last two years.

The victims were taken to a SANE nurse, who attested that their exam matched the information given in the interview.

Gonzalez is currently being held in the Angelina County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.

