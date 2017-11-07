Bomb threat at Trinity High School ends in arrest

An 18 year-old student was arrested Tuesday for causing a bomb threat at Trinity High School.

According to Trinity County Sheriff, Woody Wallace, the student, DeQuan Hill, has been charged with a third degree felony, terroristic threat to a government facility. He was also charged with resisting arrest, search, or transport.

The school was placed on lockdown with students sent to the football stadium, on the high school's campus.

Bomb dogs were brought in from a nearby county and allowed law enforcement to rule out the existence of an actual bomb.

Wallace stated in a Facebook Live video that all students were safe and that there was no further danger.

