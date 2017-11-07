Quick Response Codes provide a link for social workers to East Texas

Impact Harvey QR Code provides resources that can be used at any time



Quick Response Codes developed by SFA undergraduate Robert J. Hurt are all about helping a community.



"I was involved with a school project to help those affected by the flooding of Louisiana. It was for a grade."

Hurt went online to find a QR Code maker. A favorite QR site of his is qrcode-monkey.com

Simple prompts walk users on how to link a website to its own QR Code. Hurt linked a flood victims' needs site to a QR. He posted it to flyers, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Smart phone users began scanning the code.

"We've gotten some clicks from international, including Germany," knows Hurt. The sight monitors the method and the place where inquires originate.

End result? Enough donations were received to send off to Baton Rouge. In addition, the technology got noticed by Social Work dean Dr. Freddie Avant.



"To be honest with you one of the students showed me how to do it about several months ago and it worked perfectly," said Avant.

Professors then had Hurt develop a QR code to disseminate results of a detailed research study on North Lufkin for Impact Lufkin.

"We believe this report is so important, the more people access it and be able to use it, it comes to life and truly can make a difference in the lives," said Avant. "It's right at their fingertips."

Hurt says, "The study won't sit on a shelf to collect dust."

Another QR Code made a difference to Harvey evacuees.

"For Hurricane Harvey we have all these links. Animals, Deep East Texas local, disabilities and more." The resources are good during a time of disaster or any time.

SFA social work student Breanna Rhodes gathered much of the information, learning along the way, " that community is a strong part of how we survive. It was an experience that made people come together."

The quick response on the student projects was certainly an A and the satisfaction of knowing technology is leading the way to helping others.