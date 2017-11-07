Lufkin middle school participates in this year's Texas Renaissance Festival

The students at Lufkin Middle School have been preparing for a big day all semester.

On Tuesday, November 07, 2017 the 8th grade GT class will take the stage at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

Against many schools in Texas our very own will compete in the costume, poetry, and performance categories.

When asked why this hands on experience was chosen as a way to teach her students, Savannah Tutt, said it gave them an opportunity to step back in time. “Not only are they dressed up in many of the costumes, but they have the opportunity to look back at the time period as the whole entire terrain is designed and built in that time”, said Tutt.

Each student was in charge creating their own costume and memorizing scripts as a class grade.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

