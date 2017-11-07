State officials help kick off Healthy Texas initiative at Bonner Elementary

State officials helped kick off the Healthy Texas initiative on Tuesday.

Students at Bonner Elementary spent the afternoon learning about activities to make healthier choices. Those included growing produce, adding fresh vegetables in their diet and gardening.

The initiative aims to take research data collected from the Texas A&M University System directly to the public in order to improve the overall health and wellness of future generations.

"Really the secret to success in this whole program is the ability of those individuals to share that information with their family or their neighbors, of their loved ones about the importance lifestyle choices," State Rep. Trent Ashby said.

The Angelina County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office said the statistics for our region's health has been declining in recent studies. They hope this initiative will begin to turn that around.

