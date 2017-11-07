Central softball duo heading to Navarro

Two Central Bulldogs will soon be trading their green for red as they have decided to play college softball at Navarro College.

This past Sunday, Carmen Acosta and Jarynn Sprinkle both traveled to Corsicana to sign with the lady Bulldogs softball team.

Acosta is a 4-year starter for the Central. She has received All-District honors twice as well as All-Angelina County honors. Acosta led the team in home runs and on base percentage last season.

"Carmen is a true 5-tool player," Central Head Coach Kurtis Acosta said. "Carmen can do it all. She has hit over .400 through her high school career and also has lead our team in home runs. She'll be able to compete for a starting position at second base or in the outfield."

Sprinkle is also heading to Navarro with plenty of honors. Sprinkle is a 4-year starter for Central as well. She has been named to the All-District team three times as well as bringing home All-County honors. She also has been named to the All-State team twice. Sprinkle led the the team last year in hitting average and hits.

"She is one of the best outfielders in Texas, hands down," Acosta said. "Jarynn has outstanding speed and has led out team in average and total hits for three straight years. She'll play at a Division I school one day."

The two are joining a pretty successful program. The lady Bulldogs are 11-times conference champions, 4-time region champions. The school has produced 21 All-Americans and sent seven players last year to four-year programs.

