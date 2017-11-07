'Toys for Tots' Christmas campaign kicks off in Angelina, Trinity counties

Lufkin's Marine Corps Reserve kicked off their annual 'Toys for Tots' campaign Tuesday.

The campaign is a nation wide effort that asks people to either donate money or new, unwrapped toys. These donations go straight to local kids, who otherwise wouldn't receive presents for Christmas.

Brian Crews with the Lufkin Marine Corps Reserve is also the coordinator for the campaign in Angelina County. He said that these toy donations will mean so much to the kids.

"The children that are in these positions, in their homes and in their family lives, it's not their fault," said Crews. "And, so, us bringing a new, unwrapped toy for Christmas puts a smile on their face, lets them know someone loves and cares for them and gives them a little hope for a brighter future."

The Reserve will be accepting donations all the way until December 10.

To find a place to donate, go here and click on 'Make a Donation'. They'll have a list locations.

