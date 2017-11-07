State officials discuss Lufkin Loop, recovery efforts post Hurricane Harvey

Following Hurricane Harvey Governor Abbott appointed Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp to oversee recovery efforts across the state. After the completion of damage surveyed, he announced $61 billion are needed to rebuild.

Additionally, state representative Trent Ashby addressed questions on Tuesday involving the claim denials mailed to residents stemming from Clark Construction.

"I know dozens of people that were affected and so this is a very personal issue for me. And again I'm deeply disappointed in the decision that was made and how it was handled," Ashby said.

Tar stuck on vehicles from the Lufkin Loop was one part the results left behind by the hurricane.

"Well I would hope that in this case the insurance (company) that Clark Construction are using would fulfill what I consider their responsibility in fulfilling these claims. But I guess it would be for a court of law to make that decision or for some other act to occur one that I'm not aware of," Ashby said.



Meanwhile many communities affected lack the resources to recover and move forward. Sharp said they are focusing on improving infrastructure.



"Every place that was impacted we get the list of funding priorities from the county judge and the mayor. That's the only two people that we can get it from. All of them simply send that in," Sharp said. "We package it up, determine if its legal, fundable by Congress and send it to Congress in a package."



Regarding the loop, Ashby said he hopes to see something happen in hope to change the outcome.



"It's not right. I don't agree with it. Add I'd love to see something happen to change that," Ashby said. "Of course there's nothing the legislator can do to fix that but I don't know what else to do. But I'm very disappointed in the decision that was made by the (Clark Construction) insurance company," Ashby said.

Sharp said he will look into the Lufkin Loop to determine should it fall under the federal regulations.

