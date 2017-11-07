Long time County Attorney Bryan Davis dies

Former county attorney and Nacogdoches historian Bryan Holt Davis Jr. passed away Tuesday at the age of 82.

Davis served as county attorney for over 35 years. Those who knew him said he loved history, and showed this by pulling on the bell rope to ring in Texas Independence Day.

Davis was born in Nacogdoches in 1935, and was a lifelong resident. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Davis, and two sons, Jefferson and Bryan Davis.

Davis had been battling leukemia.

Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors in Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.