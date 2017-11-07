AC basketball teams face tough foes in Wednesday double header

From AC Athletics

Lufkin, TX - The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners get a rematch in their home opener, while the Roadrunners square off against yet another nationally ranked team as both AC teams host a doubleheader against McLennan College Wednesday at Shands Gymnasium.

The Lady ‘Runners finally get the opportunity to face a home crowd after having opened the season with three straight road games – all against tough competition. AC’s ladies will on Wednesday get a rematch with the 3-0 Highlassies, who handed AC an 88-62 loss in the season opener in Waco back on Nov. 1. Since then, the Lady Roadrunners have beaten No. 17 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 68-56 and lost a 59-48 battle to No. 7 Tallahassee College.

Wednesday’s game will also serve as a homecoming of sorts for local products Natasha Mack and Diamond Johnson (Lufkin High School) and Mia Williams of Diboll.

The Roadrunners are riding high after Sunday’s 82-69 win over No. 3 South Plains College in the East/West Challenge in Lewisville. Deedy Gauno lit up the scoreboard with 28 points – all in the second half – in the win. Kevin Norman scored 14 points, Isaac Beal added 11 points and Gilbert Thomas just missed out on a double-double with eight points and 13 rebounds.

“This was our first game with Antoine Hailey and Jay Head in the lineup, and they did a great job,” Manary said afterward. “We flat-out guarded well on defense and were patient on offense.

“Hailey and Nylek Cobb really stood out in denying their best player all game long,” Manary added. “Gilbert was a man on the boards and in making all the hustle plays. It was just great team win for our guys.”

On Wednesday, the ‘Runners face yet another highly regarded squad in the No. 23 McLennan College Highlanders, a team averaging 108.7 points over its first four wins.

Game times at Shands Gymnasium are 5:30 p.m. for the Lady Roadrunners and 7:30 p.m. for the Roadrunners.