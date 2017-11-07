Center's Ja'Terious Evans nominated for Mr. Texas Football Award

It has been a busy week for Center's Ja'Terious Evans.

Just days after Evans won the the KTRE/KLTV Player Spotlight, the wide receiver has been nominated for another award. Evans is now one of 10 weekly finalist for the Mr. Texas Football, presented by Dave Campbell's Texas Football in association with the Texas Bowl and Wells Fargo.

In a comeback win over Kilgore, Evans had 8 catches for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns.

To vote, click here.

