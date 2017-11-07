Lufkin seniors looking to reach 8 win regular season for first time

The 34 Lufkin seniors on the football team can bring something to the school that has not been seen since 2011.

A win on Friday against Montgomery would give the team 8 wins. The last time they accomplished that was in 2011, John Outlaw led Panthers went 9-1 in the regular season.

The team this year has a certain intensity. Every day it is noticeable on the practice field.

"It is a different feeling on the field," senior corner back Jeremiah Davis said. "It is a different feeling in the locker room and the coaching staff. I mean it is all the same people but it is a different mentality. We always say outwork us today. that is what we always do."

That intensity has carried over to Friday night.

"We got a lot quicker this year," Senior running back Isaiah Phillips said. "I feel like there is more skilled people in a lot of positions around the football team."

With each week, the team is gaining more confidence and are picking up momentum as they prepare for a home game in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

"We can and run whatever play they want to do," Senior punter Max Quick said. "We can score on each and every play if we want."

Head Coach Todd Quick knew this team could be different from the moment summer workouts started and it was because of that senior leadership.

"A leader has to earn the right to lead," Quick said. "You don't just become a senior and are then a leader. We knew it with this group and then it was just a matter of going out and getting it done."

With at least two more home games, the seniors are enjoying the ride.

"Being the coach's son, i am always up here but it is different knowing that these are the last games," Quick said. "We have done so much here."

"It is fun," Phillips said. " There is that connection because we always hang out. We are just playing around. To me [Friday] is just another game because we already set ourselves up for another game."

