Affidavit: Huntington man caught on surveillance cameras arrested for theft of copper, burglary

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man Tuesday after a woman called 911 and told authorities that she was receiving live video feed on her cell phone from the surveillance cameras at the shop building at her home that showed the suspect.

When the ACSO deputies arrived on the scene, they found the man out in a nearby wooded area with copper parts, tubing, and wire.

Joshua Jacorey Fields, of Huntington, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a state-jail felony theft of wire/cable made of 50 percent aluminum, bronze, or copper less than $20,000 charge and two state-jail felony burglary of a building charges. No bail amounts have been set on the charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, ASCO deputies were dispatched out to a home in the 4400 block of FM 842 to check out a report of a burglary in progress. The complainant told the dispatcher that she was receiving live video feed on her cell phone from the motion-activated surveillance cameras inside the shop building on her property.

The caller described the man who had entered the shop building without permission as a man wearing a gray bandana over his face, the affidavit.

With the help of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, ACSO deputies found a man, who was later identified as Fields in a nearby wooded area about 50 yards from the shop building. Copper parts, tubing, and wires were found at his location, along with a gray bandana, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a brown fleece jacket.

At that point, ACSO deputies started walking the trial where several pieces of copper tubing, insulation, and air conditioner parts were found. The trail ended at a mobile that turned out to be Fields’ place of residence.

“The trail was approximately 150 yards, and all along the trail was stolen property from the complainant’s shop building,” the arrest affidavit stated. “in a burn pile behind Fields’ residence was more metal air conditioner parts and tools. In the fence line was a white comforter blanket along with more air conditioner parts that the complainant identified as being from her shop building.”

After the ACSO deputies got permission from Fields’ mother to search the home, they found more air conditioner parts in the closet in Fields’ bedroom, the affidavit stated. The complainant, who owns a refrigeration business with her husband, identified those parts as well.

During an interview with an ACSO detective, Fields allegedly admitted to entering the shop building without permission and removing copper welding wire. Fields also admitted to entering the building to commit theft on three occasions from Oct. 26 and said that he stole property from around the shop building on about 20 occasions total, the affidavit stated.

The ACSO detective also found receipts from DRK Group, LLC, a local scrap yard, that showed Fields sold copper to the business for cash on seven occasions, the arrest affidavit stated. Fields allegedly started selling copper to the scrap yard on Oct. 13, and the last transaction was on Nov. 3.

Note: The Angelina County Jail web site had the wrong mug shot up for Joshua Fields earlier Wednesday. The mug shot that is now attached to this story is the correct one.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.