25-year-old Vidor man dies 2 days after Tyler County head-on collision

A 25-year-old Vidor man who was seriously injured in a head-on collision that occurred in Tyler County earlier this week died Wednesday morning.

A woman and her two young children, ages 3 and 9, were seriously injured in the wreck.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Trevor Stephenson Gray was pronounced dead Wednesday morning by the medical staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on FM 92 in front of the post office in the Fred community at about 6:45 a.m. Monday, the press release stated.

“Preliminary reports indicate that a 2009 Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on FM 92,” the press release stated. “The driver of the Toyota crossed the center dividing line and collided head-on with a 2013 Kia passenger vehicle.”

Gray, the driver of the Toyota, was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“The driver of the Kia, 28-year-old Danielle Anders Clark of Hemphill, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries,” the press release stated. “Clark’s two children, ages 3 and 9 years of age, were also transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital.”

According to a story that appeared on KJAS.com, family members and friends have told the radio station that the other driver, 28-year-old Danielle Anders Clark, of Hemphill, remains in very critical condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

"Her 9-year-old daughter is also hospitalized there and underwent surgery for internal injuries, and her 3-year-old son was flown to a Houston hospital for treatment of a severely broken leg," the KJAS story stated.

“This crash remains under investigation as troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this crash,” the press release stated.

