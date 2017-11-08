ACSO: Trespassing Pollok man found asleep on sofa arrested on felony drug charge

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old man on a felony drug charge after they checked out a report of an unoccupied vehicle in a home’s driveway and found the man asleep on a sofa inside the house.

John Mitchell Berry Jr., of Pollok, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge, a Class A misdemeanor criminal trespass charge, and a Class C misdemeanor theft less than $100 charge. No bail amounts have been set for the charges.

According to the ACSO’s daily activity report, deputies went to check out an unoccupied vehicle sitting in the driveway of a home on Modisette Road at about 11:12 a.m. Tuesday. When they checked the house for any problems, they found an open door.

A search of the house led to them finding Berry asleep on the sofa.

When the ACSO deputies contacted the home’s owner, they found that no one had permission to be in the residence, so Berry was arrested for trespassing, the daily activity report stated.

The ACSO deputies later found 3.53 grams of methamphetamine inside Berry’s vehicle, the daily activity report stated.

