Lufkin church holds an active shooter training for members, residents

The pastor of Lufkin’s Church by Christ Jesus and his wife are making their congregation’s safety their duty.

On November 8, 2017, they held an active shooter training session for members and residents.

Verdia Shankle said this is not the first time her church has held an active shooter training session, but after the tragedy in Sutherland Springs, she knew it was time to make sure her church was prepared.

“We feel responsible for the safety of our people, and in order to do that, we have to be prepared," Shankle said.

Shankle said active shooting in the community and surrounding areas make her and the pastor accountable for their members.

“We can be prepared, and we can prepare our members to know what to expect and to do our best in every situation," Shankle said.

Sgt. Randy Brooks will be the instructor for the session and says it's very important for other churches to receive this information.

“Most of us want to have the mindset of, it's a small place, and it's not going to happen here, and I think we need to get out of that mindset and realize that it could happen here, and we need to prepare for it," Brooks said.

Brooks has been doing the training for years now, and he said practicing active shooting situations are the best way to be prepared for anything.

“When you look and see how many children have died in a school fire, I can tell you back in one hundred years the number is zero. That might be from prevention and planning, but whatever the cause it's working and we need to take that same approach," Brooks said.

Brooks will host a active shooter training sessions on November 13th at 9 a.m. and November 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Texas Room at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.

