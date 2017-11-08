Search for Lufkin Dollar Store shooter continues

The Lufkin Police Department have widened their net, in their search for the Dollar Store shooter, in the last few days. A link with a crime in Dallas could be possible, according to police.More >>
Voters in have elected not to remove the property tax cap that would have benefited the Hospital Health District.More >>
The pastor and his wife of Lufkin’s "Church by Christ-Jesus" are making their congregation’s safety their duty.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man Tuesday after a woman called 911 and told authorities that she was receiving live video feed on her cell phone from the surveillance cameras at the shop building at her home that showed the suspect.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old man on a felony drug charge after they checked out a report of an unoccupied vehicle in a home’s driveway and found the man asleep on a sofa inside the house.More >>
