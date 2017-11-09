SFA professor's run on 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions ends

A “Jeopardy!” champion from Nacogdoches will once again appear on the popular network game show.

A “Jeopardy!” champion from Nacogdoches will once again appear on the popular network game show.

A SFA professor’s run on the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions came to an end Thursday morning.

Seth Wilson, a PhD candidate and an adjunct professor at Stephen F. Austin State University, was invited to join 15 champions from the show’s past two seasons for the Tournament of Champions. The final winner of the Tournament of Champions will win a prize of $250,000.



On Thursday, Wilson faced Lisa Schlitt, a microbiologist from Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and Sam Deutsch, a business consultant from Calabasas, California. Schlitt jumped out to an early lead, but Wilson and Deutsch got within striking distance of her total before the Final Jeopardy question.

Wilson told East Texas News that he just blurted out the wrong answer on a Daily Double question, knowing full well the correct answer. He added that he never got his momentum back.

"It was like a turnover. That's kinda where I fumbled, and I was never really able to get the ball back," Wilson said. "You know it's been great, and I'm extremely happy that I got to go even once, and to get to play twice was fantastic, so I feel really fortunate that I got to be on the show at all."

After Wilson gave an incorrect response to the Final Jeopardy question, he finished third, and Schlitt moved on to the next round of the Tournament of Champions. Wilson said the Final Jeopardy question was the hardest one he has ever seen on the show. However, for 20 minutes of play, he received $5,000 to add to his previous winnings.

Last year, Wilson had an impressive nine-game winning streak on “Jeopardy!” He won a total of $265,002. He started playing in the Tournament of champions on Monday.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.