Three Hudson athletes sign to play college ball

A trio of Hudson student athletes all signed letters of intent to play at the next level.

Two baseball players and one softball player had their friends and family fill the Hudson ISD board room Thursday afternoon.

Hunter Mayo will be taking his game as a pitcher to the American Athletic Conference and the Houston Cougars.

Mayo will join Lufkin’s Trey Cumbie, Tanner Green and Hudson’s Kyle Lovelace on the team.

“I don’ t know Trey much but Kyle is a hometown catcher and it will be nice to have an advantage because we know each other so well,” mayo said. “Tanner; I have played with him so it will be nice with all the hometown friends.”

Ian Greer will be staying at home and will play for the Angelina College Roadrunners. He played as a utility pitcher for the Hornets but next year expects to move to second base and contribute to the Hornets this year and the roadrunners next year.

“Playing at A.C. is a big money saver,” Greer said. “It is going to be a lot easier just playing somewhere close to home. I will know a lot of the guys and I will be able to fit in pretty quick. I think I can bring a lot of offense to the A.C. program. I have always been able to hit. I am looking forward to showing out next year.”

On the softball side, pitcher Payton Foster signed with the University of Texas at Tyler. Foster will be joining several of her select ball teammates at the school. In 2017, Foster was named District Defensive MVP.

“It is not like I am going and will know nobody,” Foster said. “I will have friends and I am just excited.”

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved. ?