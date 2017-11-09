Livingston hospital ER undergoes $10.2M expansion

CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Livingston is inching closer to seeing their first patient in their newly expanded emergency room.

Staff members are making final touches in the 23,500-square-foot emergency department for people in Polk County. This facility will help provide real time data especially during situations involving emergencies.

"Whenever there's an emergency situation, you always want to make sure that you have everything at your disposal and quick as possible because every second counts," said Jason Minchew, supervisor of imaging services.

Vice President of Clinical Operations Kristi Froese said last year they treated nearly 27,000 patients, adding that this facility is becoming too small.



"We serve a wide area in this community. Specifically a 40 mile range is what we’re looking at. So a lot of trauma that might not even happen here within Livingston but further on the other side of the county," Minchew said.



The city has become a hub to shorten the distance to travel during emergencies where the possibility of the closest hospital could be Lufkin.



"There is a great need here. We are a Level Four trauma center," Froese said. "We do see traumas that come in from off the lake whether it’s a drowning or a hanging. We do see those in our emergency room."



The $10.2 million facility will house 19 exams rooms along with three trauma and two triage bays which is an upgrade from the current 10 exam rooms.



"This community needs something in a place where you can come and be cared for in a way that has new technology," Froese said. "Ways in which we're able to have the space to care for the amount of people that come through."



The project took a littler over two years to come to fruition. On Monday, the hospital is hosting an open house to showcase the expansion to the community before fully beginning to treat patients and save lives.



"It all comes down to timing, accuracy, and giving the best patient care in order to get that best outcome," Minchew said.

Before the end of the month, staff members say they aim to treat their first patient.

