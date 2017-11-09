BFF: loving Lab mix looking for a forever home

On Thursday, East Texas News traveled to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter to introduce you to Nikita.

She’s a three year old Lab mix who's the perfect combination of calm and cute.

Nikita has been in the care of Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter for about four weeks now, and employees said this loving dog is perfect for a family.

“She’s a beautiful dog," said Aaron Ramsey, the director of the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter. "You can tell she’s very healthy with a shiny coat and just full of love and ready to go to a home.”

Some people worry about obedience training for pets, but with Nikita, that’s not a problem, Ramsey says she already has manners.

“She doesn’t jump, she doesn’t do any behavioral things she’s just real well-mannered," Ramsey said.

If you want the perfect dog to take with you on a run, Nikita is your dog, but if you're not into running around outside a lot, Nikita loves the indoors as well.

“She'll probably love to just hang out at the house and watch a good movie on TV or just relax in the living room," Ramsey said.

If you’re interested in adopting a dog like Nikita but are worried that your dog at home may not get along with her, Ramsey said you can bring your dog in for a meet and greet.

“We always encourage people to bring those pets up here, and we can introduce them and see how they get along together," Ramsey said.

The employees describe Nikita as versatile. She’s well mannered, and enjoys the indoors and outdoors, but nonetheless, she's a big ball of love.

