Construction firm installs last center deck at Nacogdoches' Starr Avenue Bridge

Drewery Construction Inc. bridge division has earned the company top state awards for bridge building. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The last center deck was poured Thursday morning. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A boom attached to a pump truck delivers 70 cubic yards of concrete at Starr Avenue Bridge. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A highly anticipated bridge project is one step closer to being complete.

The last bridge deck was poured Thursday on Starr Avenue across Lanana Creek in Nacogdoches.

The $1.4 million project is fairly visible. East Texas News got an update on the most recent progress.

Crisp morning temperatures provided the perfect weather for pouring concrete which pleases the boss, Kyle Drewery.

"It's great weather for it,” Drewery said. “The cool temperatures will allow us to have more time for the finishing process."

Seventy cubic yards of concrete, enough to fill seven concrete trucks, are dumped into a pump truck.

"And then the pump truck brings it thru the boom, as you see,” Drewery said.

Growing up, Drewery didn't need Tonka trucks. He watched the real thing on his family's construction sites.

If you asked Drewery Construction how is the bridge coming along, the answer would be, “Which bridge?”

"Currently we have nine bridges in play or structures in play,” Drewery said. Ninety percent of our work comes thru the competitive bid process through the Texas Department of Transportation.”

The specialized bridge division has earned the company state awards and smooth ride bonuses.

"The smoother the ride, the better the bridge,” Drewery said.

The incentives don't apply to the Starr Avenue Bridge, but they're present in a different way. Workers want to please the bridge's primary users - their community.

Drewery Construction may deliver an early Christmas present to the City of Nacogdoches. It all depends on the weather and completion of change orders in the original contract.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.