Ticket information for Lufkin Panther playoff game

Lufkin ISD will begin selling tickets for the 6A Bi-District playoff game between the Panthers and Rockwall Heath on Monday, Nov. 13.

The ticket sales will begin with season ticket holders. Season ticket holders can go to the main administration building on Cotton Square in downtown Lufkin starting Monday morning at 8:30 am -4:30 pm. Season ticket holders can also go on Tuesday during the same time period. General admission tickets for the game will go on sale starting Wednesday at 1:30 pm. They will stop on Wednesday at 4:30 pm. General admission tickets will continue to be sold on Thursday from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. The last day to but tickets at the administration will be Friday from 8:30 am - noon. The remaining tickets will be sold at the gate. All tickets will be sold for $8.

High School students will be able to buy discounted tickets at the high school on Wednesday from 8:30 am - noon for $3.

